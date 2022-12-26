Added a new Stage for new players
Added a prompt for grouped Organs
Increased monster’s hp in Stage 3 and 4
Reduced maximum Brain capacity
Added a hit cooldown for Imps
Fixed a bug where game stats get lost when exiting a wave
Fixed a bug where Organ Efficiency presented incorrectly
Patch Note v0.2.10
