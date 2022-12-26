 Skip to content

Ghost Exile update for 26 December 2022

Update 1.1.4.0a

  • Small corrections of the event
  • Now on the difficulty (Madman), the elves will hide gifts that are near to the Christmas tree and in the maze that the player touched

