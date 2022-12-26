- Small corrections of the event
- Now on the difficulty (Madman), the elves will hide gifts that are near to the Christmas tree and in the maze that the player touched
Ghost Exile update for 26 December 2022
Update 1.1.4.0a
Patchnotes via Steam Community
