Ballads of Hongye update for 26 December 2022

Patch Notes[12.26.2022]

Patch Notes[12.26.2022]

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Optimisations

  1. Adjusted Hongye's default perspective
  2. Interface optimisations for when riding to Hongye
  3. Added new prompt for Christmas trees stating tutorial stages must be completed before collection.

