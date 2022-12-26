 Skip to content

武林鸡侠传 update for 26 December 2022

Update 1.04

Last edited by Wendy

  1. Optimize various instructions such as tasks to avoid stepping on the pit;
  2. New settings: "shortcut key" and other functions;
  3. Treasure Map NPC provides the mark, so you don't need to kill people all over the city at last;
  4. The miracle doctor can cure all negative diseases;
  5. Posthouse, where thieves can be picked up;
  6. Fix several item errors, right! [Treasure Map - Day] is valid;
  7. The ending will not jump out of the game, but continue to taste the open world;
  8. Other details.

