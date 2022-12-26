- Optimize various instructions such as tasks to avoid stepping on the pit;
- New settings: "shortcut key" and other functions;
- Treasure Map NPC provides the mark, so you don't need to kill people all over the city at last;
- The miracle doctor can cure all negative diseases;
- Posthouse, where thieves can be picked up;
- Fix several item errors, right! [Treasure Map - Day] is valid;
- The ending will not jump out of the game, but continue to taste the open world;
- Other details.
武林鸡侠传 update for 26 December 2022
Update 1.04
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update