TRADER LIFE SIMULATOR 2 update for 30 December 2022

TRADER LIFE SIMULATOR UPDATE 6.0

Patchnotes via Steam Community
UPDATE 6.0 PATCH NOTES

ADDED TO THE GAME

  • Added a new shop to the game: Decoration Shop

  • Decoration Shop sells items to decorate the front of your shop

  • Added 11 New Decorative Equipment to the Decoration Shop :

    • Added 6 NEW BENCHES
    • Added 5 NEW STREET LAMPS
ADJUSTMENTS
  • Collision adjustments to some products to make them place closer to each other
  • Shops interior lighting adjustments
  • Meat factory Sounds attenuation adjustments
BUG FIXES
  • Minor bug fixes
REGARDING THE SHOP OVERVIEW APPLICATION
  • Its highly suggested to add a new app called: shop overview , which allows the player to see how many product / box of each product type is available at his shop , that makes it easier for the player to know exactly what he wants to but from Jaber , i've worked on this code but after testing it it seems to add so many calculations for the game to do to keep the correct record of all products , this should be fine at first but after having more than 100 product in the shop the game starts to lag a bit , the more products you have the harder it gets for the game to handle the code , so this app is not an option as long as it affects the frame rate of the game , i'll try to rework the code after the optimization update to see if i can manage to find a way to add it to the game without having frame drops , but no promises , frame rate is the #1 priority after update 7.0 [ January 16 ]
UPCOMING EVENT: BAZAAR

NEXT UPDATE : TOY SHOP

  • Coming January 10 , 2023 with the main feature of 33 NEW TOYS

SUGGESTIONS, SUPPORT AND BUG REPORT
  • SUGGESTIONS STEAM DISCUSSION: HERE
  • BUG REPORT STEAM DISCUSSION: HERE
  • SUPPORT STEAM DISCUSSION: HERE

