Commanders Update!

New Content:
- Commanders! These giant beasts are the leaders of your team of monsters, and provide global bonuses to nearly every aspect of the game. They become available after wave 3500.
-
Changes:
- Slightly increased desert kill exp map perk.
- Slightly increased cards in new tower decks.
- Slightly increased repeat card bonus dps.
- Increased the max level of the "Battle Roar" spell.
- Slightly increased offline progress rewards.
QoL Improvements:
- Selected monsters are now more visible with a yellow highlight and more polished placement circles.
- Several improvements to the "My Stats" menu, including some newly tracked stats such resources per hour. Also improved the accuracy of certain tracked stats.
Bug Fixes:
- Several minor bug fixes and UI improvements.
Changed files in this update