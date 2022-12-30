 Skip to content

Idle Monster TD: Evolved update for 30 December 2022

Commanders Update!

Idle Monster TD: Evolved update for 30 December 2022

Patchnotes via Steam Community

New Content:

  • Commanders! These giant beasts are the leaders of your team of monsters, and provide global bonuses to nearly every aspect of the game. They become available after wave 3500.

Changes:

  • Slightly increased desert kill exp map perk.
  • Slightly increased cards in new tower decks.
  • Slightly increased repeat card bonus dps.
  • Increased the max level of the "Battle Roar" spell.
  • Slightly increased offline progress rewards.

QoL Improvements:

  • Selected monsters are now more visible with a yellow highlight and more polished placement circles.
  • Several improvements to the "My Stats" menu, including some newly tracked stats such resources per hour. Also improved the accuracy of certain tracked stats.

Bug Fixes:

  • Several minor bug fixes and UI improvements.

