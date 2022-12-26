Fixed paint gun hand
Fixed restaurant jobs not pausing
No longer have to lock pick cars multiple times
Return of the old furniture placing system
Player stats on the main menu
Police optimized
Fixed LOD issues
Backrooms to Overworld spawn location fixed
Tonikk Tycoon update for 26 December 2022
Update V3.999
