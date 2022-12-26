 Skip to content

Tonikk Tycoon update for 26 December 2022

Update V3.999

Build 10216117 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fixed paint gun hand
Fixed restaurant jobs not pausing
No longer have to lock pick cars multiple times
Return of the old furniture placing system
Player stats on the main menu
Police optimized
Fixed LOD issues
Backrooms to Overworld spawn location fixed

