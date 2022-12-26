测试分支紧急修复：22-12-26

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Build 10216047 · Last edited 26 December 2022
by Wendy
1.修复过月秘闻导致报错的BUG
2.修复查看世界地图时，显示暂停旅行图标的BUG
3.修复查看人物经历时，太吾自身的经历错误的受到好感度限制的BUG
