太吾绘卷 The Scroll Of Taiwu update for 26 December 2022

测试分支紧急修复：22-12-26

Share · View all patches · Build 10216047 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.
错误修复：

1.修复过月秘闻导致报错的BUG
2.修复查看世界地图时，显示暂停旅行图标的BUG
3.修复查看人物经历时，太吾自身的经历错误的受到好感度限制的BUG

Changed depots in alpha branch

The Scroll Of Taiwu Alpha Depot 838351
