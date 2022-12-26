 Skip to content

Relics of Cilldrea Playtest update for 26 December 2022

Update log for December 26th, 2022

Build 10216034 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  1. Added one bow and enabled arrows.
  2. Added a value of 1 to all items at the trader.
  3. Items now affect character stats.
  4. Added chat box notifications for various events.
  5. Upgraded the loot potential for harder difficulty AI.
  6. Added visual updates to some of the UI.
  7. Added XP for player kills
  8. Fixed the lobby menu for client connections.
  9. Integration of the survival system.
  10. Client connections should now be able to sell items.
  11. Updated the crafting system.

Changed files in this update

