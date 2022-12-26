- Added one bow and enabled arrows.
- Added a value of 1 to all items at the trader.
- Items now affect character stats.
- Added chat box notifications for various events.
- Upgraded the loot potential for harder difficulty AI.
- Added visual updates to some of the UI.
- Added XP for player kills
- Fixed the lobby menu for client connections.
- Integration of the survival system.
- Client connections should now be able to sell items.
- Updated the crafting system.
Relics of Cilldrea Playtest update for 26 December 2022
Update log for December 26th, 2022
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update