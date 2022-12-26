 Skip to content

Black Trail Playtest update for 26 December 2022

Patch Notes

Share · View all patches · Build 10215861 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello,

Here are the details of this new update:

  • Fixed level restart bug in Chapter 2
  • Added consumable haptics
  • Added hand animations for dynamite
  • Prevented knife from damaging player

Cheers!
RedHorizon Team

Changed files in this update

Depot 2024781
