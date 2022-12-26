Patch Notes

Hello,
Here are the details of this new update:
- Fixed level restart bug in Chapter 2
- Added consumable haptics
- Added hand animations for dynamite
- Prevented knife from damaging player
Cheers!
RedHorizon Team
