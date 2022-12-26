 Skip to content

すいころ update for 26 December 2022

version1.01 Update

version1.01 Update

Share · View all patches · Build 10215619

Patchnotes via Steam Community

There was a problem with the BGM not playing properly, which has been fixed.
If the lower right corner of the title screen shows "Version 1.01", it is the latest version.

