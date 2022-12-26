 Skip to content

Tyrannis update for 26 December 2022

Tyrannis 26 December Hotfix Notes

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Updated eagles in the Capture the Eagle mode to be more-consistent.
  • Ensured that Capture the Eagle works.
  • Locked Reconquista Mode. It's not ready. Yet.

-Chris Lawrence
Literally Everyone at cGh ONE

Changed files in this update

Tyrannis Content Depot 1338391
