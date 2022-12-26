 Skip to content

Wayward Terran Frontier: Zero Falls update for 26 December 2022

Bugfix patch 0.9.3.01

Wayward Terran Frontier: Zero Falls update for 26 December 2022

  • turrets now remember how much ammo was in them when they are saved and loaded from a save or stored in a packed ship
  • fixed the tooltip for ammo boxes which nobody even uses so who cares? Well they are fixed now, so that's nice.
  • made mod loading more durable so as to prevent the client crashing when attempting to load a mod that is missing files
  • on loading a save game, missing factions which failed to save due to a crash will attempt to re-add themselves to the world
  • identified and fixed a threading issue that could allow the database thread to try and access faction info (for saving) while that data was being modified potentially resulting in data corruption.
  • fixed storage nook rotation mirroring
  • not sure the exact situation that is causing monsters to sometimes be invisible, but I cleaned up their artwork code a lot to get rid of a lot of unknown edge cases that MIGHT be causing that and hopefully they will stop being invisible
  • fixed a bug that was preventing killing monsters from granting experience
  • fixed a bug that was preventing crew members from getting experience from things in most cases

