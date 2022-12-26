 Skip to content

JBMod update for 26 December 2022

Updates for Dec 25 2022

Last edited by Wendy

  • Disabled spamming of physgun pellets using +zoom (Github #29)
  • Removed delay when letting go with physgun (Github #33)
  • Fixed missing viewmodel bob on some weapons (Github #35)
  • Experimental physgun behavior is now default. You can change it back with phys_gunjank 1

