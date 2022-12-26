- Disabled spamming of physgun pellets using +zoom (Github #29)
- Removed delay when letting go with physgun (Github #33)
- Fixed missing viewmodel bob on some weapons (Github #35)
- Experimental physgun behavior is now default. You can change it back with phys_gunjank 1
JBMod update for 26 December 2022
Updates for Dec 25 2022
Patchnotes via Steam Community
