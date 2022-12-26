 Skip to content

BAD DREAMS update for 26 December 2022

Patch N°6 (after Christmas)

Build 10215445

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Before the end of the year a new Update with some improements and fix :

  • Improvement chapter 1.2
  • Improvement Chapter 2.3
  • Improvement chapter 3.3
  • Better difficulty calibration
  • Minor Fix

