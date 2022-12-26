Patch N°6 (after Christmas)

Before the end of the year a new Update with some improements and fix :
- Improvement chapter 1.2
- Improvement Chapter 2.3
- Improvement chapter 3.3
- Better difficulty calibration
- Minor Fix
