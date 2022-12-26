 Skip to content

Isles of Pangaea update for 26 December 2022

Basic Slope Sliding

Build 10215444

Patchnotes via Steam Community

The player's creatures will now slide down steeper slopes.

Made some more improvements to rock collision.

