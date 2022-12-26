Hello players,

I'm releasing a new update for Ratty Catty that aims to fix several crashing and game closing issues that some of you have been experiencing. I apologize for any inconvenience these issues may have caused and appreciate your patience as I worked to resolve them.

Here are the specific changes included in this update:

Fixed a crash that occurred when launching the game on certain devices

Resolved an issue that caused the game to close unexpectedly during gameplay

Improved overall stability and performance

I hope these changes will provide a better gaming experience for all of our players. As always, please don't hesitate to reach out to me if you continue to encounter any issues or have any feedback.

Thank you for your support!

Sincerely,