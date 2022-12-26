 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Withering Rooms update for 26 December 2022

0.94

Share · View all patches · Build 10215268 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

New Features

  • Added a "comfy chair" to Study, Upper Parlor and (Chapter 3 and after) Nowhere - this will gradually heal your cursedness without using a Warding Candle, as well as allow for an extended interaction with any dogs in the room

Balance Changes

  • Reduced Flame Soldier health by 40%
  • The Firework now has a limited travel distance before exploring, so it can no longer go across the entire room
  • The price of previous seasonal outfits sold by Tomos has been reduced, and seasonal outfits now have (mild) stat effects

Polish

  • The game better supports non-16:9 aspect ratios
  • The HUD and select other UI take up the whole screen on Steam Deck(which is 16:10)
  • Ultra wide (21:9 and 48:9) displays work properly now, displaying faded black bars at the edges of rooms and during cutscenes
  • Your summoned Decoys and Green Shrine mirror Nightingales now wear the outfit you were wearing when you made them
  • You can now press the divide slash on the numpad or backslash to file a bug report in addition to / - if you couldn't file a bug report before try again please!
  • Item descriptions have been slightly visually rearranged to make more room and the font size for their description increased
  • Added sounds for the Mudmen
  • You can now peek through basement (crouch only) holes and open Labyrinth jail doors
  • The appearance of held jars has been improved, and no longer causes a flickering effect when the lantern is held alongside one
  • Added FX to hitting stone enemies
  • Hunting NPCs now play their hunt cinematic after you finish purchasing, so you can more easily purchase multiple organs at a time
  • The NPC in the East Attic Stairwell in Chapter 3 and beyond now has a hunt cinematic

Bug Fixes

  • Fixed an issue where the Nail Trap and Paralysis Trap would trigger instantly when wearing certain costumes and sometimes would not show their FX
  • Fix an issue where some NPCs such as Felix in Storage would not move properly until starting a new night under some circumstances
  • Fix Fashion Records clearing your left hand equipped item
  • Fix an issue where the caged ghoul in the tutorial could cause a softlock under some circumstances
  • Fix the Masoleum and Cemetery gates swinging open unexpectedly upon returning to them
  • Fix the Stone Armor not playing an animation when being enchanted
  • Fix an issue where question marks would appear spuriously on the map in the Barricaded Rooms of Chapter 3 and any spawn room with a present table
  • Fix an issue where some enemies, such as the Corpulent Zombie, would not turn around and attack when shot from a distance
  • Fix an issue where the Broken Shotgun could be found multiple times
  • Fix an issue where you could become stuck in the Curse Form animation, or various status effect animations

Changed files in this update

Depot 2006141
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link