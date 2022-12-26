New Features
- Added a "comfy chair" to Study, Upper Parlor and (Chapter 3 and after) Nowhere - this will gradually heal your cursedness without using a Warding Candle, as well as allow for an extended interaction with any dogs in the room
Balance Changes
- Reduced Flame Soldier health by 40%
- The Firework now has a limited travel distance before exploring, so it can no longer go across the entire room
- The price of previous seasonal outfits sold by Tomos has been reduced, and seasonal outfits now have (mild) stat effects
Polish
- The game better supports non-16:9 aspect ratios
- The HUD and select other UI take up the whole screen on Steam Deck(which is 16:10)
- Ultra wide (21:9 and 48:9) displays work properly now, displaying faded black bars at the edges of rooms and during cutscenes
- Your summoned Decoys and Green Shrine mirror Nightingales now wear the outfit you were wearing when you made them
- You can now press the divide slash on the numpad or backslash to file a bug report in addition to / - if you couldn't file a bug report before try again please!
- Item descriptions have been slightly visually rearranged to make more room and the font size for their description increased
- Added sounds for the Mudmen
- You can now peek through basement (crouch only) holes and open Labyrinth jail doors
- The appearance of held jars has been improved, and no longer causes a flickering effect when the lantern is held alongside one
- Added FX to hitting stone enemies
- Hunting NPCs now play their hunt cinematic after you finish purchasing, so you can more easily purchase multiple organs at a time
- The NPC in the East Attic Stairwell in Chapter 3 and beyond now has a hunt cinematic
Bug Fixes
- Fixed an issue where the Nail Trap and Paralysis Trap would trigger instantly when wearing certain costumes and sometimes would not show their FX
- Fix an issue where some NPCs such as Felix in Storage would not move properly until starting a new night under some circumstances
- Fix Fashion Records clearing your left hand equipped item
- Fix an issue where the caged ghoul in the tutorial could cause a softlock under some circumstances
- Fix the Masoleum and Cemetery gates swinging open unexpectedly upon returning to them
- Fix the Stone Armor not playing an animation when being enchanted
- Fix an issue where question marks would appear spuriously on the map in the Barricaded Rooms of Chapter 3 and any spawn room with a present table
- Fix an issue where some enemies, such as the Corpulent Zombie, would not turn around and attack when shot from a distance
- Fix an issue where the Broken Shotgun could be found multiple times
- Fix an issue where you could become stuck in the Curse Form animation, or various status effect animations
