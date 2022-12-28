Update 1.0.17.0

Hi everyone,
A new stable build (1.0.17.0) is now live.
Stay Alive!
— Beam Team
Bug Fixes
- Fixed game room appearing '[Busy]' when host is standing near a Boss.
- Local co-op: Fixed both players not showing Boss UI when other player initiates the fight alone.
- Local co-op: Fixed game failing to take input from P1 after P2 uses a Shelter/Bed while P1 is using a Label Maker.
- Fixed unable to remove meat from campfire when fuel depleted.
- Fixed player falling from Palm Tree when climbing to the very top.
- Fixed a desync issue when rapidly removing items from piles.
- Fixed multiplayer session not joinable after using a Bed to save.
- Fixed multiplayer session not joinable after failed sleep.
- Fixed multiplayer session joinable during sleeping sequence.
- Changed multiplayer region to reset to 'Best' when opening create session menu. Fixes issues if player fails to connect to a specific region.
- Fixed item pile display name not updating when first item pushed.
- Fixed item pile display name not updating when empty.
- Fixed item pile display name sentence structure for foreign languages.
Known Issues
- Can’t craft items using materials from multiple Item Piles.
m Team
Changed files in this update