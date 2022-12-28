 Skip to content

Stranded Deep update for 28 December 2022

Update 1.0.17.0

Update 1.0.17.0

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hi everyone,

A new stable build (1.0.17.0) is now live.

Stay Alive!
— Beam Team

Bug Fixes
  • Fixed game room appearing '[Busy]' when host is standing near a Boss.
  • Local co-op: Fixed both players not showing Boss UI when other player initiates the fight alone.
  • Local co-op: Fixed game failing to take input from P1 after P2 uses a Shelter/Bed while P1 is using a Label Maker.
  • Fixed unable to remove meat from campfire when fuel depleted.
  • Fixed player falling from Palm Tree when climbing to the very top.
  • Fixed a desync issue when rapidly removing items from piles.
  • Fixed multiplayer session not joinable after using a Bed to save.
  • Fixed multiplayer session not joinable after failed sleep.
  • Fixed multiplayer session joinable during sleeping sequence.
  • Changed multiplayer region to reset to 'Best' when opening create session menu. Fixes issues if player fails to connect to a specific region.
  • Fixed item pile display name not updating when first item pushed.
  • Fixed item pile display name not updating when empty.
  • Fixed item pile display name sentence structure for foreign languages.
Known Issues
  • Can’t craft items using materials from multiple Item Piles.
