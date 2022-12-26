Christmas update (v0.0.6)

This is a small update to bring some UI improvements and bug fixes, with one new page: 'Stat Totals' in team history, to view a team's overall record, player awards, and conference history.
Full list of changes:
- Added 'Stat Totals' to team history, with a Conference History table
- Added Overall, Potential, and Durability to the player attributes tooltip
- Added transfer risk icon to depth chart, so you can easily see who is unhappy when setting rotations
- Adjusted poll votes for lower prestige conferences
- Made 5 wins the minimum for bowl game participants
- Added team selector to team page, so you can easily go between different teams
- Fix bug related to inactive boosters
- Minor UI improvements, make redshirting more clear
Merry Christmas and Happy New Year!
