 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Football Coach: College Dynasty update for 26 December 2022

Christmas update (v0.0.6)

Share · View all patches · Build 10215080 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This is a small update to bring some UI improvements and bug fixes, with one new page: 'Stat Totals' in team history, to view a team's overall record, player awards, and conference history.

Full list of changes:

  • Added 'Stat Totals' to team history, with a Conference History table
  • Added Overall, Potential, and Durability to the player attributes tooltip
  • Added transfer risk icon to depth chart, so you can easily see who is unhappy when setting rotations
  • Adjusted poll votes for lower prestige conferences
  • Made 5 wins the minimum for bowl game participants
  • Added team selector to team page, so you can easily go between different teams
  • Fix bug related to inactive boosters
  • Minor UI improvements, make redshirting more clear

Merry Christmas and Happy New Year!

Changed files in this update

Depot 2151291
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link