Rebellion update for 26 December 2022

DLC Release and Gameplay Improvements

DLC Call Of The Haunted Released!
And more:

Gameplay improvements:

  • Ability to dodge after attack damage phase has already ended
  • Enemy walk backwards slowly
  • Sounds of body damage on attacks
  • Camera shake when attacking or taking damage
  • Changed dodge attack

Experience improvements:

  • Graphics and home menu usability improvements
  • Home menu with music
  • Background loading of data during the initial menu, reducing the time of the first Loading
  • Separate loading of Castle, Prison and Graveyard

