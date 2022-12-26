DLC Release and Gameplay Improvements

DLC Call Of The Haunted Released!
And more:
Gameplay improvements:
- Ability to dodge after attack damage phase has already ended
- Enemy walk backwards slowly
- Sounds of body damage on attacks
- Camera shake when attacking or taking damage
- Changed dodge attack
Experience improvements:
- Graphics and home menu usability improvements
- Home menu with music
- Background loading of data during the initial menu, reducing the time of the first Loading
- Separate loading of Castle, Prison and Graveyard
Changed files in this update