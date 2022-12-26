Game Update 92

New gameplay mechanic

Hadoken:

-Added a new gameplay mechanic called "Hadoken". The Hadoken is a powerful anti-air egg technique the launches you up into the air with force and power and performs a uppercut punch. This technique can be used against sharks that jump at you or opposing eggs players and allows you to dominate the area. Hadoken can also be chained with other movement mechanics such as jumping, sliding, power slide, etc. for a more versatile movement when traversing the map.

Sounds:

-Added boosted gun sounds for Deagle and Nighthawk

-Changed boosted gun sounds for Vector, Mp7, Ak47