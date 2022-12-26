- 5 gifts have been scattered around the levels, find them all to unlock the new achievement.
- Minor design changes to the elevator pipes in various levels.
- Design change in stage 7, preventing the block from being pushed further than it should be and teaching the player that this block can also be pushed.
Kinduo update for 26 December 2022
Update 1.1.6
