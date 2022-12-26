 Skip to content

Kinduo update for 26 December 2022

Update 1.1.6

Build 10214746

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • 5 gifts have been scattered around the levels, find them all to unlock the new achievement.
  • Minor design changes to the elevator pipes in various levels.
  • Design change in stage 7, preventing the block from being pushed further than it should be and teaching the player that this block can also be pushed.

Changed files in this update

Kinduo Content Depot 1648101
