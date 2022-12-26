 Skip to content

TRAIN CREW update for 26 December 2022

1209A Time Attack mode bug fix update

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fixed a problem that prevented advancing beyond Shin-Nozaki station in 1209A time attack mode.

1209Aのタイムアタックモードで新野崎より先に進めない不具合を修正しました。

