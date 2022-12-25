 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

BrainAccelerator Playtest update for 25 December 2022

0.8.45 has been released

Share · View all patches · Build 10214497 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Adjustments

  • Fixed inability to transition from various motions to boost jump.
  • Fixed mouse behavior at game startup.

Bug fixes

  • Fixed a bug that the user would become invincible when connecting motions from an evasive motion.

Changed files in this update

Depot 1958061
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link