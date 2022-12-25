Regular Game Update And Bug Fixes

Hey Pilots! long time not seen.

Sorry for the lack of regular updates, but I have some technical issues with the game engine.

In order to work on the game I need to use an engine that is by 2022/2023 standards outdated. I can't use the recent version of the engine because they removed/changed a lot of functionalities.

This wouldn't be an issue if it wasn't for the old engine now broken and the developers won't fix it because, obviously, it's outdated. The big issue I'm having with it is that it won't save anything done to the project and I have to put a lot of work just to make it save and compile. Hence it's now taking me a lot of time to fix bugs.

However, I managed to fix a few recently, here is the list:



Ship 2 (Altair) not showing at stage 3.

Stage 3 brakes if the player restarts it.

Boss timers no longer loop.

Issues that player thought are bugs:



No start/pause menu during the visual novel mode:

I didn't add one because those are short and player can always use the auto text option to skip fast to shmup gameplay. If in need of pausing, the player can just stop playing, the story mode won't progress.

Some choices in the story mode are gray and have no select arrow:

Those need a certain circumstance to be available, player mostly needs to clear the story once to get access to those.

Other bugs that I couldn't duplicate:



Boss Rush crashes the game: Works fine on my end.

Other than that, the outdated engine is still giving troubles to work with and the game may get some new bugs. Please bear with me and keep reporting them, I'll do my best to fix them.

Thanks a lot for the support pilots and happy celebrations!

Shinu