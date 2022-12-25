- New Weapon: Death Dagger with new skill Death Fade.
- New Feature: Added new wind status effect "Choke".
- Bug Fix: Game no longer crashes when you apply status effect on target dummy.
- Bug Fix: Same blessing should no longer appear in blessing choice list twice.
- Bug Fix: Discount Blessing should appear in blessings lists again.
- Balance/Bug Fix: Bleed status effect was doing 40 damage instead of 50.
- Balance: Wind Wands projectiles now apply Choke.
- Balance: Wind Wand skill projectile damage reduced from 18-19 to 16-17.
- Balance: Wind Wand projectile damage reduced from 13-14 to 10-11.
- Sound: No potion sound added.
- Sound: When you get blessed, blessing sound is playing.
- Sound: When you get cursed, cursed sound is playing.
- Sound: Heartbeat sound played when low health.
- Sound: New wooden dagger attack/hit sound.
- Sound: Berserk skill sound effect added.
- Sound: Death sword skill cast sound added.
- Sound: Defender skill sound added.
- Sound: Ice Sword skill sound added.
- Sound: Freeze Status Effect, Freezing and Unfreezing sound added.
- Sound: Poison Sword skill sound added.
- Sound: Poison Wand skill sound added.
- Sound: Fire Torch skill sound added.
- Sound: Wind Wand skill sound added.
- Improvement: Re-named forest map to "Waywood Forest".
- Improvement: Earth and Wooden dagger positions in hand improved.
- Improvement: Background grass is not as much affected by the wind.
- Improvement: Leafs on player and enemy layer are now affected correctly by the light.
- Improvement: If the choice is always between same same blessings (3 or less blessings), such as choosing between health, mana stamina, or health mana potions, blessings will always be in the same order.
- Improvement: Change map generation. 3rd node before end now has a chance for "?" and first chest appears 1 node sooner.
- Improvement: Death Wand updated particle and lightning and icon.
Rogue Blight Playtest update for 25 December 2022
Patch 28
Patchnotes via Steam Community
