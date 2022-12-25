- demo players and normal players can now join each other's games in online multiplayer
- demo players have the limitation that if they host a game, they can not change the tracklist setting (= first 15 tracks) and car pick setting (= pick same)
- when you are not correctly connected to steam, discord should no longer falsely report players being rank 1 in a leaderboard when they are not
- top 10 times driven in the demo should now be reported in discord too, but have a [demo] tag attached
Star Drift Evolution update for 25 December 2022
Version 1.1.2 - Small update to better connect players
Patchnotes via Steam Community
