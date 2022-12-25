 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Star Drift Evolution update for 25 December 2022

Version 1.1.2 - Small update to better connect players

Share · View all patches · Build 10214345 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • demo players and normal players can now join each other's games in online multiplayer
  • demo players have the limitation that if they host a game, they can not change the tracklist setting (= first 15 tracks) and car pick setting (= pick same)
  • when you are not correctly connected to steam, discord should no longer falsely report players being rank 1 in a leaderboard when they are not
  • top 10 times driven in the demo should now be reported in discord too, but have a [demo] tag attached

Changed files in this update

STAR DRIFT 2 Content Depot 1005401
  • Loading history…
STAR DRIFT 2 Depot MAC OS Depot 1005402
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link