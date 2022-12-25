- fixed islands selectable under hud
- fixed islands not selectable during another players action
- fixed island count setting changeable by all players
- improved player reconnection reliability
- moved scrollbars in hud to top of cargo tabs to prevent camera from moving while scrolling
- added indicator icons in hud to show if selected ship is docked and/or scuttling
Pirates - Digital Strategy Game update for 25 December 2022
Patch 0.19
Patchnotes via Steam Community
