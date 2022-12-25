 Skip to content

Pirates - Digital Strategy Game update for 25 December 2022

Patch 0.19

Build 10214330

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • fixed islands selectable under hud
  • fixed islands not selectable during another players action
  • fixed island count setting changeable by all players
  • improved player reconnection reliability
  • moved scrollbars in hud to top of cargo tabs to prevent camera from moving while scrolling
  • added indicator icons in hud to show if selected ship is docked and/or scuttling

