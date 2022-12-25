Update v2022.4.12.32
New
- New map "Spruce Valley
- New map "Nightshade
- Added a bunch of new items
- Each boss in single player now has its own loot table
Balance
- The difficulty of "The Wall" slightly increased
- Loot in "The Wall" slightly improved
- Scroll of Silence" removed from "The Wall
- "Scroll of Silence" is now a persistent item, so it no longer disappears after a round ends.
- A sound effect is now heard when buying a card
Fix
- Fixed a bug where you could get green and purple crystals endlessly
