Reforged Tower Defense update for 25 December 2022

Update V2022.4.12.32

Share · View all patches · Build 10214242 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

New

  • New map "Spruce Valley
  • New map "Nightshade
  • Added a bunch of new items
  • Each boss in single player now has its own loot table

Balance

  • The difficulty of "The Wall" slightly increased
  • Loot in "The Wall" slightly improved
  • Scroll of Silence" removed from "The Wall
  • "Scroll of Silence" is now a persistent item, so it no longer disappears after a round ends.
  • A sound effect is now heard when buying a card

Fix

  • Fixed a bug where you could get green and purple crystals endlessly

Spruce Valley

Nightshade

