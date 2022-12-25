- Fixed crash on player character death on new levels
- Fixed a bug due to which the GB's Representative didn't give ammo in store but replace actual count
- More characters now look at Victor during dialogue
- Fixed minor technical bugs
SALVATIONLAND update for 25 December 2022
Patch 0.8.7
Patchnotes via Steam Community
SALVATIONLAND Content Depot 1807591
