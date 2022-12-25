 Skip to content

SALVATIONLAND update for 25 December 2022

Patch 0.8.7

Patch 0.8.7 · Build 10214189 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed crash on player character death on new levels
  • Fixed a bug due to which the GB's Representative didn't give ammo in store but replace actual count
  • More characters now look at Victor during dialogue
  • Fixed minor technical bugs

