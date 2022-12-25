 Skip to content

BrainAccelerator Playtest update for 25 December 2022

0.8.44 has been released

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Adjustments

  • Cross hairs are now displayed when swords are used.
  • A new sword was implemented.
  • Assault rifles have been implemented.

Bug Fixes

  • Fixed a bug that caused bots that appeared in the forest map to explode.
  • The predictive range is now flashed.
  • Fixed a bug that sometimes bots do not appear.
  • Damage decay based on beam distance is no longer applied.
  • The reload time for grenades has been increased from 2 seconds to 3 seconds.
  • Smoke grenade reload time has been increased from 2 to 3 seconds.

