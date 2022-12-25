0.8.44 has been released

Adjustments
- Cross hairs are now displayed when swords are used.
- A new sword was implemented.
- Assault rifles have been implemented.
Bug Fixes
- Fixed a bug that caused bots that appeared in the forest map to explode.
- The predictive range is now flashed.
- Fixed a bug that sometimes bots do not appear.
- Damage decay based on beam distance is no longer applied.
- The reload time for grenades has been increased from 2 seconds to 3 seconds.
- Smoke grenade reload time has been increased from 2 to 3 seconds.
Changed files in this update