Golf Club Architect Playtest update for 25 December 2022

Update 0.27.0

Features

  • Added a new mouse control option that lets you increase the screen edge threshold that moves the camera horizontally.

Updates

  • Updated quick load so that it now loads the most recent save overall. Not just the most recent save of the current course.
  • Golfers now leave when it gets too dark to play (currently 8 PM).
  • Golfers now comment when the it's starting to get too dark (currently from 19:30)
  • Identical successive commands are no longer added to the command history.
  • Updated golfer AI to avoid areas near water.

Fixes

  • Fixed loading saves not working correctly.
  • Fixed navigation not being updated when height painting.
  • Fixed too much navigation being updated in all scenarios.
  • Fixed errors that occurred when golfers left the course.
  • Fixed grass not appearing in loaded games.
  • Fixed unable to place feature bridges.
  • Fixed height lock not set when placing props not reset when bulldozing them.
  • Fixed not all height tools playing rumble sound effect.

