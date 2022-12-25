Update 0.27.0

Features
- Added a new mouse control option that lets you increase the screen edge threshold that moves the camera horizontally.
Updates
- Updated quick load so that it now loads the most recent save overall. Not just the most recent save of the current course.
- Golfers now leave when it gets too dark to play (currently 8 PM).
- Golfers now comment when the it's starting to get too dark (currently from 19:30)
- Identical successive commands are no longer added to the command history.
- Updated golfer AI to avoid areas near water.
Fixes
- Fixed loading saves not working correctly.
- Fixed navigation not being updated when height painting.
- Fixed too much navigation being updated in all scenarios.
- Fixed errors that occurred when golfers left the course.
- Fixed grass not appearing in loaded games.
- Fixed unable to place feature bridges.
- Fixed height lock not set when placing props not reset when bulldozing them.
- Fixed not all height tools playing rumble sound effect.
Changed files in this update