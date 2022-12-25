Update 0.2.2

Character :
Sprint slowed
Walking slowed down
Added more merchants to the Battle Royale map.
Added map : TutorialNavod Map.
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Character :
Sprint slowed
Walking slowed down
Added more merchants to the Battle Royale map.
Added map : TutorialNavod Map.
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update