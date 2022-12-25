Update 02 - Creature Chase, Post Credit Scene and Achievements

Hello everyone, I hope you are having an awesome Christmas.

In this update we are removing the Languages(Localization) Support, leaving just the native one (English) for now, while we are trying to fix it.

Also we removed the Post Credits Scene and Achievements so we can fix it too.

The creature chase was also fixed, after you enter the Code in the Lab, something will be waiting you outside.

The language not working on some texts looks like a Bug of the Unreal Engine 5, as we are using the latest version of it there can be some bugs, we are investigating it.

Sorry for the inconvenience.