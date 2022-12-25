 Skip to content

Crawl Tactics update for 25 December 2022

v1.3.1

Build 10213917

Bug fix/ Bug: Invert position card does not works properly on boss room.
Bug fix/ Bug: Not affected message appears when using fire magic on corpse.
UI/ Now enemy's move range is seen when an ally is selected.
Balancing/ Now resurrection potion is always seen on potion shop.

