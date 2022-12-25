Bug fix/ Bug: Invert position card does not works properly on boss room.
Bug fix/ Bug: Not affected message appears when using fire magic on corpse.
UI/ Now enemy's move range is seen when an ally is selected.
Balancing/ Now resurrection potion is always seen on potion shop.
Crawl Tactics update for 25 December 2022
v1.3.1
Bug fix/ Bug: Invert position card does not works properly on boss room.
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
- Loading history…
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update