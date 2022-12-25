 Skip to content

Legend of Feather update for 25 December 2022

Game V1.0.0.1 update

Share · View all patches · Build 10213909 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  1. Added Japanese, Russian and Turkish language versions to the game.
  2. Added joystick control support in battle.
  3. Qiankun Circle can evolve into Tier 3 equipment Liucai Feixia
  4. The mouse pointer turns into a red aiming mark when the dart is acquired.
  5. Fixed the bug where some monsters in Lost Hills would suddenly appear next to the player.

Changed files in this update

