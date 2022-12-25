- Added Japanese, Russian and Turkish language versions to the game.
- Added joystick control support in battle.
- Qiankun Circle can evolve into Tier 3 equipment Liucai Feixia
- The mouse pointer turns into a red aiming mark when the dart is acquired.
- Fixed the bug where some monsters in Lost Hills would suddenly appear next to the player.
Legend of Feather update for 25 December 2022
Game V1.0.0.1 update
Patchnotes via Steam Community
