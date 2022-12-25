 Skip to content

Svarog's Dream Playtest update for 25 December 2022

Performance optimizations patch

  • Updated how navigation works so it is less resource intensive.

  • This will fix some issues with navigation around necromancer island and allow us to add more roaming NPC-s into the world.

