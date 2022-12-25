 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

GG-Party Playtest update for 25 December 2022

...

Share · View all patches · Build 10213831 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Steam: Helicopter steam achievement works now
  • Save&Load settings bug fix, this fixed a Paintball bug (BaseTurnRate=0)
  • Helicopter moneysuitcase bug fixed
  • Paintball BaseTurnRate = 0 bug fixed
  • Lower front and rear wheel threshold

Changed files in this update

GG-Party Playtest Windows Depot 1798631
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link