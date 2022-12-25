- Steam: Helicopter steam achievement works now
- Save&Load settings bug fix, this fixed a Paintball bug (BaseTurnRate=0)
- Helicopter moneysuitcase bug fixed
- Paintball BaseTurnRate = 0 bug fixed
- Lower front and rear wheel threshold
GG-Party Playtest update for 25 December 2022
...
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
GG-Party Playtest Windows Depot 1798631
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update