- There was a section in the witch tower level that can softlock the player, which is now changed so that wouldn't happen.
- Sakura Sanctuary has been renamed to Sakura Sandbox.
- Using a checkpoint now heals the player.
- The Spider enemy now slide a little longer before they recover.
- The silk balls thrown by the spider enemies now slide for a moment if they are thrown by a player.
- Damaged shoes will now be lost after a boss fight.
- Some changes to a few text boxes.
Froggo Swing 'n Grapple update for 25 December 2022
Some small fixes
