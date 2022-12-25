 Skip to content

Froggo Swing 'n Grapple update for 25 December 2022

Some small fixes

  • There was a section in the witch tower level that can softlock the player, which is now changed so that wouldn't happen.
  • Sakura Sanctuary has been renamed to Sakura Sandbox.
  • Using a checkpoint now heals the player.
  • The Spider enemy now slide a little longer before they recover.
  • The silk balls thrown by the spider enemies now slide for a moment if they are thrown by a player.
  • Damaged shoes will now be lost after a boss fight.
  • Some changes to a few text boxes.

