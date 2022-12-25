 Skip to content

Ancient Dungeon VR update for 25 December 2022

Hotfix ea0.1.3.6

Share · View all patches · Build 10213724 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • fixed clumsy hardmode modifier not being disabled in normal mode
  • fixed boss damage in hard mode being double even with clumsy modifier disabled
  • fixed floating tables in one of the new rooms

Changed files in this update

Ancient Dungeon VR Content Depot 1125241
