- fixed clumsy hardmode modifier not being disabled in normal mode
- fixed boss damage in hard mode being double even with clumsy modifier disabled
- fixed floating tables in one of the new rooms
Ancient Dungeon VR update for 25 December 2022
Hotfix ea0.1.3.6
Patchnotes via Steam Community
