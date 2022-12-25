0.49.0 is now live on Steam!

- Added a new Minigame for wrestling with Rida in new main story content.
- Added 2 new sex animations, which will play depending on the wrestling minigame outcome.
- Added a new scene when not wearing the badge in the bar in Carceburg.
- Added a new scene when not wearing the badge in the southwest of Carceburg.
- Added one new holiday pinup.
- Added character art for Mina.
- Added character preview for clothing in the shop UI.
- Added new tidbits to the Holiday event mission for the resistance camp, making the mission now able to be completed late in the main story.
- Modified holiday snow effect to be a bit more optimized.
- Modified shop UI to not display items meant for characters that aren't yet in the party.
- Modified tooltips to move out of the way of the cursor if it's too close to the edge of the screen.
- Modified Combat Skip Turn button to now require a one second hold before skipping turn.
- Modified the lighting of the Fiend Hub to look more atmospheric.
- Modified journal UI to sort entries by name and number.
- Fixed Kinky Cat and Kinky Bunny outfits not being in the clothing store.
- Fixed issue with Mines -> Showers shortcut that could cause the player to walk out of bounds in the mines level.
Changed files in this update