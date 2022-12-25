 Skip to content

Third Crisis update for 25 December 2022

0.49.0 is now live on Steam!

Third Crisis update for 25 December 2022

0.49.0 is now live on Steam!

Build 10213697

  • Added a new Minigame for wrestling with Rida in new main story content.
  • Added 2 new sex animations, which will play depending on the wrestling minigame outcome.
  • Added a new scene when not wearing the badge in the bar in Carceburg.
  • Added a new scene when not wearing the badge in the southwest of Carceburg.
  • Added one new holiday pinup.
  • Added character art for Mina.
  • Added character preview for clothing in the shop UI.
  • Added new tidbits to the Holiday event mission for the resistance camp, making the mission now able to be completed late in the main story.
  • Modified holiday snow effect to be a bit more optimized.
  • Modified shop UI to not display items meant for characters that aren't yet in the party.
  • Modified tooltips to move out of the way of the cursor if it's too close to the edge of the screen.
  • Modified Combat Skip Turn button to now require a one second hold before skipping turn.
  • Modified the lighting of the Fiend Hub to look more atmospheric.
  • Modified journal UI to sort entries by name and number.
  • Fixed Kinky Cat and Kinky Bunny outfits not being in the clothing store.
  • Fixed issue with Mines -> Showers shortcut that could cause the player to walk out of bounds in the mines level.

