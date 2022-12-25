 Skip to content

Shin Galaxy - Alpha War update for 25 December 2022

Christmas Update

Christmas Update (2.1.0) for Shin Galaxy - Alpha War is live, see below what has been changed/added:

  • Added Christmas themed skins;

  • Bugs fixed.

Merry Christmas!!!

