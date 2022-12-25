 Skip to content

Lone Fungus update for 25 December 2022

0.6.4

Share · View all patches · Build 10213581

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Balanced a lot of the SFX volumes
  • More new UI sound effects
  • Fixed so the Boss music plays after the Boss title for all bosses
  • Changed the Teleportation Cursor
  • Removed the UI sound from the map when you press directions

