- Balanced a lot of the SFX volumes
- More new UI sound effects
- Fixed so the Boss music plays after the Boss title for all bosses
- Changed the Teleportation Cursor
- Removed the UI sound from the map when you press directions
Lone Fungus update for 25 December 2022
0.6.4
