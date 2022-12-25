 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Jabroni Brawl: Episode 3 update for 25 December 2022

Patch 151

Share · View all patches · Build 10213473 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Patch notes of Steam update #151, released on December 25th, 2022.

Maps

Mini Royale
  • More hint messages
System Shock 2 - OPS
  • Fixed various collision, texture, and geometry issues
  • Fixed some broken spawns
  • Added healthkit dispensers
  • Added playable piano
Subtransit
  • Fixed the teleports leading nowhere
  • Updated fall death triggers

User Interface

  • Fixed the end map voting screen stealing the input focus, making the text chat inaccessible
  • Fixed mouse bindings could not be used while the end map voting screen is active
  • Adjusted the end map voting screen's layout
  • Added gamemode display to server browser panel
  • Updated localization files

Player Models

  • Fixed eyes on HL2 Citizen, Magnusson, and Odessa
  • Increased hitbox size on Mrs. Machine Gun
  • Disabled Stripped-Stripper Robot, OP4 Male Assassin, HL1 Assassin, and BM:S Assassin outside of SvT
  • Improved textures for DoD:S Player model hands

VScript

  • Added BroadcastSound method to the CJBGameRules class

Miscellaneous

  • Re-enabled the built-in holidays system
  • Fixed a client crash related to entities leaving PVS
  • Fixed Field of View values resetting on game startup
  • Fixed client side voice chat bans not loading from the Steam Cloud on game startup
  • Disabled impact sounds/effects for Chainsaw (Can be re-enabled locally with new _jb_wep_chainsaw_impacteffects command)
  • Made say and _sayteam commands exclusive to the dedicated server console
  • Added _svchatinterval convar to allow server operators control the minimal delay between single player's messages
  • Added _jb_bot_quotamode, _jb_bot_join_afterplayer, and _jb_bot_autovacate console variables
  • Fixed _jb_adminentinput command unable to run inputs for targets that contain the names of those inputs
  • Fixed permission checks for the _jb_adminthrowprop command
  • Fixed _svpassword could not be set on servers with active clients
  • Re-added support for the -strictportbind startup parameter (throws an error if the desired port is in use, instead of picking the first free one)

SDK tools

  • Hammer's messages window tweaks
    Added [i]PlaySoundToTeam* and PlaySoundToAllTeams inputs to _jbgamerules

Changed files in this update

JBEP3 Client Content Depot 869481
  • Loading history…
JBEP3 Client Binaries - Linux Depot 869482
  • Loading history…
JBEP3 Client Binaries - Windows Depot 869484
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link