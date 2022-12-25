Patch notes of Steam update #151, released on December 25th, 2022.
Maps
Mini Royale
- More hint messages
System Shock 2 - OPS
- Fixed various collision, texture, and geometry issues
- Fixed some broken spawns
- Added healthkit dispensers
- Added playable piano
Subtransit
- Fixed the teleports leading nowhere
- Updated fall death triggers
User Interface
- Fixed the end map voting screen stealing the input focus, making the text chat inaccessible
- Fixed mouse bindings could not be used while the end map voting screen is active
- Adjusted the end map voting screen's layout
- Added gamemode display to server browser panel
- Updated localization files
Player Models
- Fixed eyes on HL2 Citizen, Magnusson, and Odessa
- Increased hitbox size on Mrs. Machine Gun
- Disabled Stripped-Stripper Robot, OP4 Male Assassin, HL1 Assassin, and BM:S Assassin outside of SvT
- Improved textures for DoD:S Player model hands
VScript
- Added BroadcastSound method to the CJBGameRules class
Miscellaneous
- Re-enabled the built-in holidays system
- Fixed a client crash related to entities leaving PVS
- Fixed Field of View values resetting on game startup
- Fixed client side voice chat bans not loading from the Steam Cloud on game startup
- Disabled impact sounds/effects for Chainsaw (Can be re-enabled locally with new _jb_wep_chainsaw_impacteffects command)
- Made say and _sayteam commands exclusive to the dedicated server console
- Added _svchatinterval convar to allow server operators control the minimal delay between single player's messages
- Added _jb_bot_quotamode, _jb_bot_join_afterplayer, and _jb_bot_autovacate console variables
- Fixed _jb_adminentinput command unable to run inputs for targets that contain the names of those inputs
- Fixed permission checks for the _jb_adminthrowprop command
- Fixed _svpassword could not be set on servers with active clients
- Re-added support for the -strictportbind startup parameter (throws an error if the desired port is in use, instead of picking the first free one)
SDK tools
- Hammer's messages window tweaks
Added [i]PlaySoundToTeam* and PlaySoundToAllTeams inputs to _jbgamerules
Changed files in this update