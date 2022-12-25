 Skip to content

Tyrannis update for 25 December 2022

Tyrannis Christmas Hotfix

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Okay, that should fix the graphics glitch for the Americas map.
  • And the deployment text should work as well.
  • Unit numbers should also be the right color now for all the maps.

Anyways, I'm gonna go sleep now.

-Chris

