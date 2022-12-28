RaceRoom has been updated

Update details:
Download size = ca 2.0GB
Client version = 0.9.4.61
Client BuildID = 10213344
- Crossle 90F - Tweaked fuel useage, Improved accuracy of fuel use estimate, Updated baulktorque
- Crossle 9S - Tweaked fuel useage, Improved accuracy of fuel use estimate, Updated baulktorque
- Porsche GT3 Cup - Raised front RC height by 20mm, Aligned brake heat behaviour with PFC compound 11, Damper tweaks, Set engine braking reduction min to 10, Removed upshiftlifthrottle for faster & smoother gearchanges. Set tyre life estimate to a more accurate 94 minutes
- Porsche GT3 Cup Endurance - Raised front RC height by 20mm, Aligned brake heat behaviour with PFC compound 08, Damper tweaks, Moved ARB balance forward, Set engine braking reduction min to 1, Removed upshiftlifthrottle for faster & smoother gearchanges, Had accidentally made base setup too twitchy, fixed. Increased mechanical trail for more FFB self-centering. Set tyre life estimate to a more accurate 94 minutes
- DTM 2020 - Set upshiftlift throttle to 0% for faster & smoother gear changes, Fixed error where diff power/coast values were inverted
- Mazda MX5 - Added longer final drive Hockenheim GP, added default gearbox ratios for various tracks
- Motorland Aragon - Waypoint speed tweaks for Moto & WTCR layouts
- Suzuka - Waypoint speed tweaks
- Salzburgring - visual tweaks, added terrain normal maps, added white lines to rearview, added tv cam lag
- Brands hatch - added normal maps (road/gras/gravel), Smoothed bump on indy part, mproved mapping (road&gras), several visual improvements
- Charade - fixed tunnel shadows showing on track when shadow split is OFF
- Hockenheim - visuals updated, normal maps added, missing objects added, collision fixed, hat materials updated
- Donington - updated materials
- Crossle 9s - Tweaked textures in the cockpit for black metal and details shaders. Muted the normal map a small amount. added detail to the springs.
Changed files in this update