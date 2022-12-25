 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Legendary Knight update for 25 December 2022

Update notes for V0.4.2 - Legendary Knight

Share · View all patches · Build 10213240 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

V0.4.1

  • Updated user interface gradually
  • Improved display quality
  • Fixed endless mode performance issue
  • Combined blocking and locking

V0.4.2

  • Updated user interface gradually
  • Fixed some joystick control bugs

Changed files in this update

Legendary Knight Content Depot 1240241
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link