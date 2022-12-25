ver 1.05 Additional character updates

Addition of three new characters:
"ToutetsuYouma" "Flandre Scarlet" "Mima"
Character performance adjustment
Balance adjustment
Bug fixed, etc.
Balance adjustment and bug fix updates will follow.
Changed files in this update