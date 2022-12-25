 Skip to content

雛ちゃんブレイカー2ndBreak update for 25 December 2022

ver 1.05 Additional character updates

Build 10213098

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Addition of three new characters:
"ToutetsuYouma" "Flandre Scarlet" "Mima"
Character performance adjustment
Balance adjustment
Bug fixed, etc.

Balance adjustment and bug fix updates will follow.

