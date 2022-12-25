v1.91 Patch Notes

Hi all,
The full patch notes for our 2022 Christmas patch are available below. Enjoy!
Christmas Event
- 13 new holiday avatars
- New holiday paint: Peppermint
- Last year's avatars are now available in prizeboxes for a limited time
New Features
- New passive item: Book of Espionage - "Pick up hearts at full life to glean a random hidden cell."(Suggested by community member Pinballwiz45b - thank you!)
Quality of Life
- Updated Gamemaker runtime to the latest version
- Updated Steamworks extension
Balance Changes
- Added "weapon" tag to Mortar
Bug Fixes
- Fixed a crash related to Comforter removing the Tunnel mod
- Fixed an issue with the end stage button disappearing after swapping your mastery
- Fixed item error related to Powder Keg
- Fixed an issue related to powerchording and the final Quest V stage
Changed files in this update