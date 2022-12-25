 Skip to content

DemonCrawl update for 25 December 2022

v1.91 Patch Notes

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hi all,

The full patch notes for our 2022 Christmas patch are available below. Enjoy!

Christmas Event

  • 13 new holiday avatars
  • New holiday paint: Peppermint
  • Last year's avatars are now available in prizeboxes for a limited time

New Features

  • New passive item: Book of Espionage - "Pick up hearts at full life to glean a random hidden cell."(Suggested by community member Pinballwiz45b - thank you!)

Quality of Life

  • Updated Gamemaker runtime to the latest version
  • Updated Steamworks extension

Balance Changes

  • Added "weapon" tag to Mortar

Bug Fixes

  • Fixed a crash related to Comforter removing the Tunnel mod
  • Fixed an issue with the end stage button disappearing after swapping your mastery
  • Fixed item error related to Powder Keg
  • Fixed an issue related to powerchording and the final Quest V stage

